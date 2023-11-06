How to Watch Florida International vs. UCF on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UCF Knights (0-0) take on the Florida International Panthers (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Florida International vs. UCF Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Florida International Stats Insights
- The Panthers shot at a 46.6% rate from the field last season, 4.6 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Knights averaged.
- Florida International put together a 14-10 straight up record in games it shot over 42.0% from the field.
- The Knights ranked 60th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Panthers ranked 292nd.
- The Panthers scored an average of 73.1 points per game last year, 7.6 more points than the 65.5 the Knights allowed.
- When it scored more than 65.5 points last season, Florida International went 12-9.
Florida International Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Florida International put up 78.1 points per game last season, 12.1 more than it averaged on the road (66).
- The Panthers gave up fewer points at home (74.3 per game) than on the road (75.8) last season.
- At home, Florida International made 7.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged on the road (6.3). Florida International's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.9%) than away (30.7%).
Florida International Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ UCF
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|11/9/2023
|Tarleton State
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|-
|Watsco Center
