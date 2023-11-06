Monday's game that pits the UCF Knights (0-0) against the Florida International Panthers (0-0) at Addition Financial Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-64 in favor of UCF, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Florida International vs. UCF Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Addition Financial Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Florida International vs. UCF Score Prediction

Prediction: UCF 78, Florida International 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida International vs. UCF

Computer Predicted Spread: UCF (-13.7)

UCF (-13.7) Computer Predicted Total: 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Florida International Performance Insights

With 73.1 points per game on offense, Florida International ranked 141st in the country last season. Defensively, it surrendered 75.1 points per contest, which ranked 314th in college basketball.

The Panthers played poorly in terms of rebounding last year, ranking 24th-worst in college basketball in rebounds per game (28.3) and sixth-worst in rebounds allowed per game (35.1).

Florida International dished out 12.3 assists per game, which ranked them 237th in the nation.

The Panthers were 15th-best in the nation with 15.5 forced turnovers per game, but they ranked 19th-worst in college basketball by averaging 14.3 turnovers per contest.

The Panthers sank 6.8 threes per game (237th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while putting up a 32.6% three-point percentage (267th-ranked).

Florida International gave up 8.7 three-pointers per game (332nd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 36.3% three-point percentage (322nd-ranked).

Florida International took 64% two-pointers and 36% threes last year. Of the team's baskets, 74.7% were two-pointers and 25.3% were three-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.