How to Watch the Florida vs. North Florida Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
The Florida Gators take on the North Florida Ospreys on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.
Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
- TV: SEC Network +
Florida vs. North Florida 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Ospreys' 59.7 points per game last year were 8.7 fewer points than the 68.4 the Gators gave up to opponents.
- North Florida went 5-5 last season when allowing fewer than 68.9 points.
- Last year, the Gators recorded 68.9 points per game, just 2.3 fewer points than the 71.2 the Ospreys gave up.
- Florida had a 10-6 record last season when putting up more than 71.2 points.
Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|North Florida
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/9/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/13/2023
|Florida A&M
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
