Will Gustav Forsling Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 6?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Florida Panthers and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Gustav Forsling a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Gustav Forsling score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Forsling stats and insights
- Forsling has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blue Jackets.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Forsling averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.6%.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets have given up 34 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 11.4 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.
Panthers vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
