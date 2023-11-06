Gustav Forsling will be among those in action Monday when his Florida Panthers face the Columbus Blue Jackets at Amerant Bank Arena. Prop bets for Forsling are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Gustav Forsling vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Forsling Season Stats Insights

Forsling has averaged 24:27 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +5).

Forsling has scored a goal in one of 10 games this season.

Forsling has a point in one of 10 games, but has not posted multiple points in a game yet this season.

Through 10 games this year, Forsling has not recorded an assist.

Forsling's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

There is a 38.5% chance of Forsling having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Forsling Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 34 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 10 Games 3 1 Points 5 1 Goals 0 0 Assists 5

