Heat vs. Lakers November 6 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
On Monday, November 6, 2023, the Miami Heat (1-0) square off against the Los Angeles Lakers (1-1) at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSUN, and SportsNet LA.
Heat vs. Lakers Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 6
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, SportsNet LA
Heat Players to Watch
- Bam Adebayo collected 20.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists last year. He also drained 54% of his shots from the floor.
- Jimmy Butler averaged 22.9 points, 5.9 boards and 5.3 assists per game last season. He also put up 1.8 steals (second in NBA) and 0.3 blocks.
- Tyler Herro's numbers last season were 20.1 points, 5.4 boards and 4.2 assists per contest. He sank 43.9% of his shots from the floor and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 treys (seventh in league).
- Caleb Martin's numbers last season were 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He made 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 triples.
- Kyle Lowry's numbers last season were 11.2 points, 4.1 boards and 5.1 assists per game. He made 40.4% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 treys.
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis posted 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists last year. Defensively, he put up 1 steal and 2 blocked shots.
- LeBron James posted 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists last season, shooting 50% from the floor and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made treys per contest.
- Christian Wood put up 16.6 points, 1.8 assists and 7.3 boards.
- D'Angelo Russell averaged 17.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists.
- Austin Reaves posted 13 points, 3 boards and 3.4 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Heat vs. Lakers Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Heat
|Lakers
|109.5
|Points Avg.
|117.2
|109.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|116.6
|46%
|Field Goal %
|48.2%
|34.4%
|Three Point %
|34.6%
