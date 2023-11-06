The Miami Heat (2-4) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers (3-3) at Kaseya Center on Monday, November 6 at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Heat are coming off of a 121-114 victory against the Wizards in their last outing on Friday. In the victory, Tyler Herro paced the Heat with 24 points.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Caleb Martin SF Questionable Knee 2.0 3.0 1.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Jarred Vanderbilt: Out (Heel), Taurean Prince: Questionable (Patellar), Rui Hachimura: Questionable (Concussion Protocol), Gabe Vincent: Questionable (Knee), Jalen Hood-Schifino: Out (Knee)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Heat vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, and SportsNet LA

NBA TV, BSSUN, and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.