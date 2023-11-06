Player prop bet options for Tyler Herro, Anthony Davis and others are listed when the Miami Heat host the Los Angeles Lakers at Kaseya Center on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Heat vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

NBA TV, BSSUN, and SportsNet LA

Watch this game on Fubo

Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Tyler Herro Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -143) 4.5 (Over: +114) 3.5 (Over: -120)

The 24.5 points prop total set for Herro on Monday is 2.5 more than his scoring average on the season (22).

He has pulled down 4.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet in Monday's game (4.5).

Herro's year-long assist average -- 4.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet total (4.5).

Herro has hit 3.7 three pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 19.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -128)

Monday's over/under for Jimmy Butler is 19.5. That's 3.0 more than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of nine is 3.5 higher than his prop bet on Monday (5.5).

Butler has collected 3.5 assists per game, 1.0 lower than his prop bet on Monday (4.5).

Kyle Lowry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 6.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: +122) 4.5 (Over: -115) 1.5 (Over: -108)

Monday's prop bet for Kyle Lowry is 6.5 points, 1.2 more than his season average.

He has pulled down 4.7 boards per game, 1.2 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Lowry's assist average -- 4.7 -- is higher than Monday's assist over/under (4.5).

Lowry averages 1.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 25.5 (Over: -114) 12.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: +102)

The 25.5-point over/under for Davis on Monday is 0.2 lower than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 12.5).

Davis averages 2.7 assists, 0.2 more than Monday's over/under.

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: -128) 6.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: +158)

The 22.5 points prop bet set for LeBron James on Monday is 0.5 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (23).

He has averaged 2.8 more rebounds per game (10.3) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (7.5).

James has averaged 7.3 assists per game this season, 0.8 more than his prop bet for Monday (6.5).

James has made 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.8 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

