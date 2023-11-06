Jimmy Butler and his Miami Heat teammates will take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Butler, in his last game (November 3 win against the Wizards), put up 20 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Let's look at Butler's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-114)

Over 19.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-114)

Over 5.5 (-114) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-120)

Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 116.6 points per contest last season made the Lakers the 20th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Lakers conceded 44.9 rebounds per contest last year, 25th in the league in that category.

The Lakers conceded 25.7 assists per game last year (15th in the NBA).

In terms of three-point defense, the Lakers were ranked 18th in the NBA last season, giving up 12.5 makes per game.

Jimmy Butler vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/4/2023 34 27 4 4 2 0 3 12/28/2022 35 27 5 4 0 0 6

