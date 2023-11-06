In the upcoming contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we count on Kevin Stenlund to find the back of the net for the Florida Panthers? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kevin Stenlund score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Stenlund stats and insights

In two of 10 games this season, Stenlund has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blue Jackets.

Stenlund has zero points on the power play.

Stenlund's shooting percentage is 18.2%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 34 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 11.4 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.