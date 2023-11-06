In the upcoming tilt versus the Columbus Blue Jackets, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Matthew Tkachuk to find the back of the net for the Florida Panthers? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Matthew Tkachuk score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a goal)

Tkachuk stats and insights

In two of 10 games this season, Tkachuk has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.

Tkachuk has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 4.7 shots per game, and converts 4.3% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have given up 34 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 11.4 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

