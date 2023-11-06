The Florida Panthers, including Matthew Tkachuk, are in action Monday against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Amerant Bank Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Tkachuk available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Matthew Tkachuk vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +140)

1.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Tkachuk Season Stats Insights

Tkachuk has averaged 19:50 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

In two of 10 games this season, Tkachuk has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Tkachuk has a point in six of 10 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Tkachuk has an assist in four of 10 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability is 41.7% that Tkachuk goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Tkachuk has an implied probability of 56.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Tkachuk Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 34 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 10 Games 3 9 Points 4 2 Goals 2 7 Assists 2

