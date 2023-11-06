Can we expect Mike Reilly lighting the lamp when the Florida Panthers play the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Mike Reilly score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Reilly 2022-23 stats and insights

Reilly did not score in 10 games last season.

Reilly produced no points on the power play last season.

Blue Jackets 2022-23 defensive stats

The Blue Jackets gave up 329 total goals (4.0 per game), ranking 31st in NHL play in goals against.

The Blue Jackets did not earn a shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 22.9 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

