Will Mike Reilly Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 6?
Can we expect Mike Reilly lighting the lamp when the Florida Panthers play the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Mike Reilly score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Reilly 2022-23 stats and insights
- Reilly did not score in 10 games last season.
- Reilly produced no points on the power play last season.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blue Jackets 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets gave up 329 total goals (4.0 per game), ranking 31st in NHL play in goals against.
- The Blue Jackets did not earn a shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 22.9 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Panthers vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.