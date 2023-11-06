Will Nick Cousins Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 6?
The Florida Panthers' upcoming game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is slated for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Nick Cousins light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Nick Cousins score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)
Cousins stats and insights
- In one of 10 games this season, Cousins scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.
- Cousins has no points on the power play.
- Cousins averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.6%.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets have given up 34 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 11.4 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.
Panthers vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
