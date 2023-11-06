The Florida Panthers' upcoming game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is set for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Oliver Ekman-Larsson find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Oliver Ekman-Larsson score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Ekman-Larsson stats and insights

  • Ekman-Larsson has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Blue Jackets.
  • Ekman-Larsson has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
  • Ekman-Larsson's shooting percentage is 8.7%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets have given up 34 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 11.4 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.