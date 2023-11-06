The Florida Panthers' upcoming game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is set for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Oliver Ekman-Larsson find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Oliver Ekman-Larsson score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Ekman-Larsson stats and insights

Ekman-Larsson has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Blue Jackets.

Ekman-Larsson has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

Ekman-Larsson's shooting percentage is 8.7%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have given up 34 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 11.4 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

