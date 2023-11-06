Oliver Ekman-Larsson and the Florida Panthers will face the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. Prop bets for Ekman-Larsson are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Ekman-Larsson Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Ekman-Larsson has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 24:07 on the ice per game.

Ekman-Larsson has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 10 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Ekman-Larsson has a point in four games this year through 10 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Ekman-Larsson has an assist in two of 10 games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

The implied probability that Ekman-Larsson goes over his points over/under is 47.6%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Ekman-Larsson has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Ekman-Larsson Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On defense, the Blue Jackets are giving up 34 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 10 Games 2 4 Points 1 2 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

