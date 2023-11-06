Panthers vs. Blue Jackets Injury Report Today - November 6
The Florida Panthers' (5-4-1) injury report has three players listed as they ready for a Monday, November 6 matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-5-2) at Amerant Bank Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.
Florida Panthers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Sam Bennett
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Aaron Ekblad
|D
|Out
|Shoulder
|Brandon Montour
|D
|Out
|Shoulder
Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Daniil Tarasov
|G
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Patrik Laine
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Panthers vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL
- Location: Sunrise, Florida
- Arena: Amerant Bank Arena
Panthers Season Insights
- The Panthers' 26 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 28th in the league.
- Its -2 goal differential ranks 20th in the league.
Blue Jackets Season Insights
- The Blue Jackets' 28 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 24th in the NHL.
- Columbus gives up 3.1 goals per game (34 total), which ranks 16th in the NHL.
- They have the 25th-ranked goal differential in the league at -6.
Panthers vs. Blue Jackets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-250)
|Blue Jackets (+190)
|6.5
