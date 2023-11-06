The Florida Panthers' (5-4-1) injury report has three players listed as they ready for a Monday, November 6 matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-5-2) at Amerant Bank Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Sam Bennett C Out Lower Body Aaron Ekblad D Out Shoulder Brandon Montour D Out Shoulder

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Daniil Tarasov G Out Undisclosed Patrik Laine LW Out Upper Body

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL Location: Sunrise, Florida

Sunrise, Florida Arena: Amerant Bank Arena

Panthers Season Insights

The Panthers' 26 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 28th in the league.

Its -2 goal differential ranks 20th in the league.

Blue Jackets Season Insights

The Blue Jackets' 28 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 24th in the NHL.

Columbus gives up 3.1 goals per game (34 total), which ranks 16th in the NHL.

They have the 25th-ranked goal differential in the league at -6.

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-250) Blue Jackets (+190) 6.5

