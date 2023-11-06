The Florida Panthers will host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday, November 6, with the Blue Jackets having dropped three consecutive away games.

Panthers-Blue Jackets matchup on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have allowed 28 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking seventh in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Panthers rank 28th in the NHL with 26 goals scored (2.6 per game).

On the defensive side, the Panthers have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 26 goals during that time.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sam Reinhart 10 8 3 11 3 2 46.5% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 9 2 7 9 3 6 55.6% Matthew Tkachuk 10 2 7 9 10 6 100% Evan Rodrigues 10 2 6 8 7 0 25% Dmitry Kulikov 10 0 6 6 3 4 -

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets' total of 34 goals given up (3.1 per game) is 16th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets have 28 goals this season (2.6 per game), 24th in the NHL.

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) during that time.

Blue Jackets Key Players