How to Watch the Panthers vs. Blue Jackets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Florida Panthers will host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday, November 6, with the Blue Jackets having dropped three consecutive away games.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Check out the Panthers-Blue Jackets matchup on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Panthers vs Blue Jackets Additional Info
|Panthers vs Blue Jackets Odds/Over/Under
|Panthers vs Blue Jackets Prediction
|Panthers vs Blue Jackets Betting Trends & Stats
|Panthers vs Blue Jackets Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have allowed 28 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking seventh in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- The Panthers rank 28th in the NHL with 26 goals scored (2.6 per game).
- On the defensive side, the Panthers have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have scored 26 goals during that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sam Reinhart
|10
|8
|3
|11
|3
|2
|46.5%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|9
|2
|7
|9
|3
|6
|55.6%
|Matthew Tkachuk
|10
|2
|7
|9
|10
|6
|100%
|Evan Rodrigues
|10
|2
|6
|8
|7
|0
|25%
|Dmitry Kulikov
|10
|0
|6
|6
|3
|4
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets' total of 34 goals given up (3.1 per game) is 16th in the NHL.
- The Blue Jackets have 28 goals this season (2.6 per game), 24th in the NHL.
- On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) during that time.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Ivan Provorov
|11
|0
|8
|8
|7
|3
|-
|Boone Jenner
|11
|5
|2
|7
|5
|7
|60.1%
|Adam Fantilli
|11
|2
|4
|6
|3
|7
|44.4%
|Zachary Werenski
|9
|1
|5
|6
|2
|3
|-
|Jack Roslovic
|10
|2
|4
|6
|4
|11
|26.1%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.