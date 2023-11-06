Panthers vs. Blue Jackets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 6
The Columbus Blue Jackets (4-5-2) will try to halt a three-game road losing streak when they face the Florida Panthers (5-4-1) on Monday, November 6 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL.
Get ready for this matchup with a look at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Monday's game.
Panthers vs. Blue Jackets Predictions for Monday
Our computer projection model for this game expects a final score of Panthers 4, Blue Jackets 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-250)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.5 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Blue Jackets Additional Info
Panthers Splits and Trends
- The Panthers have a 5-4-1 record overall, with a -1-1 record in contests that have gone to overtime.
- In the three games Florida has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 2-0-1 record (good for five points).
- Florida has finished 1-1-1 in the three games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering three points).
- The Panthers are 4-2-0 in the six games when they have scored at least three goals (to record eight points).
- In the five games when Florida has scored a single power-play goal, it went 3-2-0 to register six points.
- In the seven games when it outshot its opponent, Florida is 3-3-1 (seven points).
- The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in three games, going 2-1-0 to record four points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Panthers Rank
|Panthers AVG
|Blue Jackets AVG
|Blue Jackets Rank
|25th
|2.6
|Goals Scored
|2.55
|27th
|8th
|2.8
|Goals Allowed
|3.09
|16th
|4th
|34.1
|Shots
|32.3
|12th
|5th
|28.3
|Shots Allowed
|31.8
|22nd
|25th
|13.89%
|Power Play %
|12.82%
|26th
|26th
|72.22%
|Penalty Kill %
|86.49%
|8th
Panthers vs. Blue Jackets Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
