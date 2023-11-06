The Columbus Blue Jackets (4-5-2) will try to halt a three-game road losing streak when they face the Florida Panthers (5-4-1) on Monday, November 6 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL.

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets Predictions for Monday

Our computer projection model for this game expects a final score of Panthers 4, Blue Jackets 2.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-250)

Panthers (-250) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.5 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have a 5-4-1 record overall, with a -1-1 record in contests that have gone to overtime.

In the three games Florida has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 2-0-1 record (good for five points).

Florida has finished 1-1-1 in the three games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering three points).

The Panthers are 4-2-0 in the six games when they have scored at least three goals (to record eight points).

In the five games when Florida has scored a single power-play goal, it went 3-2-0 to register six points.

In the seven games when it outshot its opponent, Florida is 3-3-1 (seven points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in three games, going 2-1-0 to record four points.

Team Stats Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 25th 2.6 Goals Scored 2.55 27th 8th 2.8 Goals Allowed 3.09 16th 4th 34.1 Shots 32.3 12th 5th 28.3 Shots Allowed 31.8 22nd 25th 13.89% Power Play % 12.82% 26th 26th 72.22% Penalty Kill % 86.49% 8th

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

