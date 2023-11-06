Panthers vs. Blue Jackets November 6 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk and the Columbus Blue Jackets' Adam Fantilli are two of the top players to keep an eye on when these squads play on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, at Amerant Bank Arena.
Panthers vs. Blue Jackets Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Panthers (-250)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,BSOH,BSFL
Panthers Players to Watch
- Sam Reinhart has been a big player for Florida this season, collecting 11 points in 10 games.
- Aleksander Barkov Jr. has picked up nine points (0.9 per game), scoring two goals and adding seven assists.
- Tkachuk's nine points this season are via two goals and seven assists.
- Anthony Stolarz (1-1-0) has a 2.6 goals against average and a .902% save percentage (33rd in league).
Blue Jackets Players to Watch
- Ivan Provorov's zero goals and eight assists in 11 games give him eight points on the season.
- Boone Jenner's seven points this season, including five goals and two assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Columbus.
- This season, Columbus' Fantilli has six points (two goals, four assists) this season.
- In the crease, Spencer Martin's record stands at 1-2-0 on the season, giving up nine goals (2.8 goals against average) and compiling 106 saves with a .922% save percentage (16th in the league).
Panthers vs. Blue Jackets Stat Comparison
|Panthers Rank
|Panthers AVG
|Blue Jackets AVG
|Blue Jackets Rank
|25th
|2.6
|Goals Scored
|2.55
|27th
|8th
|2.8
|Goals Allowed
|3.09
|16th
|4th
|34.1
|Shots
|32.3
|12th
|5th
|28.3
|Shots Allowed
|31.8
|22nd
|25th
|13.89%
|Power Play %
|12.82%
|26th
|26th
|72.22%
|Penalty Kill %
|86.49%
|8th
