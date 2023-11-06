The Florida Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk and the Columbus Blue Jackets' Adam Fantilli are two of the top players to keep an eye on when these squads play on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, at Amerant Bank Arena.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Panthers Players to Watch

Sam Reinhart has been a big player for Florida this season, collecting 11 points in 10 games.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has picked up nine points (0.9 per game), scoring two goals and adding seven assists.

Tkachuk's nine points this season are via two goals and seven assists.

Anthony Stolarz (1-1-0) has a 2.6 goals against average and a .902% save percentage (33rd in league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Blue Jackets Players to Watch

Ivan Provorov's zero goals and eight assists in 11 games give him eight points on the season.

Boone Jenner's seven points this season, including five goals and two assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Columbus.

This season, Columbus' Fantilli has six points (two goals, four assists) this season.

In the crease, Spencer Martin's record stands at 1-2-0 on the season, giving up nine goals (2.8 goals against average) and compiling 106 saves with a .922% save percentage (16th in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets Stat Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 25th 2.6 Goals Scored 2.55 27th 8th 2.8 Goals Allowed 3.09 16th 4th 34.1 Shots 32.3 12th 5th 28.3 Shots Allowed 31.8 22nd 25th 13.89% Power Play % 12.82% 26th 26th 72.22% Penalty Kill % 86.49% 8th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.