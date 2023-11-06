The Columbus Blue Jackets (4-5-2), losers of three road games in a row, visit the Florida Panthers (5-4-1) at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL.

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-250) Blue Jackets (+190) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have gone 3-2 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Florida has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.

The Panthers have a 71.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In four games this season, Florida and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Panthers vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 26 (28th) Goals 28 (24th) 28 (7th) Goals Allowed 34 (16th) 5 (24th) Power Play Goals 5 (24th) 10 (23rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 5 (6th)

Panthers Advanced Stats

The Panthers are ranked 28th in the league with 26 goals this season, an average of 2.6 per contest.

The Panthers have allowed the seventh-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 28 (2.8 per game).

The team is ranked 20th in goal differential at -2.

