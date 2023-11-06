Ivan Provorov and Sam Reinhart are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Florida Panthers square off at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday (at 7:00 PM ET).

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

One of Florida's top offensive players this season is Reinhart, who has scored 11 points in 10 games (eight goals and three assists).

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Nov. 4 0 0 0 2 at Red Wings Nov. 2 0 0 0 2 at Bruins Oct. 30 1 1 2 5 vs. Kraken Oct. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Sharks Oct. 24 1 0 1 4

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Matthew Tkachuk has picked up nine points (0.9 per game), scoring two goals and adding seven assists.

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Nov. 4 1 0 1 8 at Red Wings Nov. 2 0 1 1 5 at Bruins Oct. 30 0 0 0 2 vs. Kraken Oct. 28 1 0 1 4 vs. Sharks Oct. 24 0 2 2 7

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

Aleksander Barkov Jr.'s nine points this season have come via two goals and seven assists.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Nov. 4 0 1 1 4 at Red Wings Nov. 2 0 0 0 4 at Bruins Oct. 30 1 1 2 1 vs. Kraken Oct. 28 0 0 0 1 vs. Sharks Oct. 24 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets

Ivan Provorov Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)

Provorov has collected zero goals and eight assists in 11 games for Columbus, good for eight points.

Provorov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Nov. 4 0 0 0 2 vs. Lightning Nov. 2 0 1 1 0 at Stars Oct. 30 0 1 1 2 vs. Islanders Oct. 28 0 0 0 2 at Canadiens Oct. 26 0 1 1 1

Boone Jenner Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)

Boone Jenner is a key piece of the offense for Columbus with seven total points this season. He has scored five goals and added two assists in 11 games.

Jenner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Nov. 4 0 0 0 5 vs. Lightning Nov. 2 1 1 2 2 at Stars Oct. 30 0 0 0 4 vs. Islanders Oct. 28 0 0 0 4 at Canadiens Oct. 26 0 0 0 8

