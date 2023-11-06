The Florida Panthers' upcoming contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets is set for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Sam Reinhart light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Sam Reinhart score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

Reinhart stats and insights

Reinhart has scored in six of 10 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.

He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

Reinhart averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 23.5%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 34 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 11.4 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

