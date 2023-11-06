The Florida Panthers' upcoming contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets is set for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Sam Reinhart light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Sam Reinhart score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

Reinhart stats and insights

  • Reinhart has scored in six of 10 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.
  • He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Reinhart averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 23.5%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 34 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 11.4 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

