Sam Reinhart and the Florida Panthers will face the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, at Amerant Bank Arena. Prop bets for Reinhart in that upcoming Panthers-Blue Jackets game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Sam Reinhart vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Reinhart Season Stats Insights

Reinhart's plus-minus rating this season, in 21:22 per game on the ice, is +5.

In six of 10 games this year Reinhart has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In six of 10 games this year, Reinhart has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In three of 10 games this year, Reinhart has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Reinhart has an implied probability of 68.9% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Reinhart has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Reinhart Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 34 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 10 Games 3 11 Points 6 8 Goals 2 3 Assists 4

