How to Watch the Stetson vs. Tulane Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Tulane Green Wave will start their 2023-24 season against the Stetson Hatters on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.
Stetson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stetson vs. Tulane 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Hatters' 59.4 points per game last year were only 1.1 fewer points than the 60.5 the Green Wave gave up to opponents.
- Stetson had a 12-7 record last season when allowing fewer than 66.4 points.
- Last year, the Green Wave recorded 5.2 more points per game (66.4) than the Hatters gave up (61.2).
- When Tulane scored more than 61.2 points last season, it went 16-1.
Stetson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Tulane
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|11/10/2023
|@ South Florida
|-
|Yuengling Center
|11/14/2023
|@ High Point
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
