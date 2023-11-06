Monday's game between the UCF Knights (0-0) and Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-0) going head to head at Addition Financial Arena has a projected final score of 68-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UCF, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on November 6.

Last season, the Knights finished 14-15 in the season.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UCF vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UCF vs. Bethune-Cookman Score Prediction

Prediction: UCF 68, Bethune-Cookman 56

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UCF Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Knights were outscored by 1.6 points per game last season, with a -46 scoring differential overall. They put up 60.6 points per game (265th in college basketball), and allowed 62.2 per outing (115th in college basketball).

In conference tilts, UCF scored fewer points per game (55.2) than its overall average (60.6).

The Knights scored 65.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 11 more points than they averaged in away games (54.3).

In 2022-23, UCF ceded 58.1 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it allowed 70.2.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.