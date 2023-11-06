The UCF Knights (0-0) go up against the Florida International Panthers (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UCF vs. Florida International Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UCF Stats Insights

The Knights made 42.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.7 percentage points lower than the Panthers allowed to their opponents (44.5%).

UCF went 7-3 when it shot better than 44.5% from the field.

The Knights were the 201st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Panthers finished 335th.

Last year, the 71.5 points per game the Knights scored were just 3.6 fewer points than the Panthers gave up (75.1).

UCF had a 6-1 record last season when scoring more than 75.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UCF Home & Away Comparison

UCF scored 77.2 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 65.4 points per contest.

In home games, the Knights ceded 0.7 more points per game (65.9) than in road games (65.2).

Looking at three-pointers, UCF fared better at home last year, draining 9.2 treys per game with a 38.0% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 threes per game and a 30.4% three-point percentage on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UCF Upcoming Schedule