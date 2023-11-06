The UCF Knights will open their 2023-24 campaign matching up with the Florida International Panthers on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UCF vs. Florida International matchup.

UCF vs. Florida International Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UCF vs. Florida International Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UCF Moneyline Florida International Moneyline BetMGM UCF (-10.5) 139.5 -650 +400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UCF (-10.5) 139.5 -650 +440 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UCF vs. Florida International Betting Trends (2022-23)

UCF put together a 15-13-0 record against the spread last season.

The Knights and their opponents combined to go over the point total 17 out of 29 times last season.

Florida International won 15 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 10 times.

The Panthers and their opponents combined to hit the over 14 out of 25 times last year.

