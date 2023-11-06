On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers go head to head against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Uvis Balinskis going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Uvis Balinskis score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Balinskis stats and insights

Balinskis is yet to score through 10 games this season.

He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.

Balinskis has zero points on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are allowing 34 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 11.4 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

