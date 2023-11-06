On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers go head to head against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Uvis Balinskis going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Uvis Balinskis score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Balinskis stats and insights

  • Balinskis is yet to score through 10 games this season.
  • He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.
  • Balinskis has zero points on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are allowing 34 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 11.4 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

