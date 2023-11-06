Will William Lockwood Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 6?
Can we anticipate William Lockwood scoring a goal when the Florida Panthers match up against the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will William Lockwood score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Lockwood stats and insights
- Lockwood is yet to score through four games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Blue Jackets.
- Lockwood has zero points on the power play.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets have conceded 34 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 11.4 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.
Panthers vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL
