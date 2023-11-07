The Indiana Hoosiers will open their 2023-24 campaign matching up with the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on BTN.

FGCU vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

FGCU vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

FGCU vs. Indiana Betting Trends (2022-23)

FGCU put together an 11-18-0 record against the spread last season.

The Eagles covered the spread once when an underdog by 12.5 points or more last year (in three opportunities).

Indiana won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

The Hoosiers and their opponents combined to hit the over 18 out of 30 times last season.

