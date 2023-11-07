The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (0-0) take on the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Florida A&M vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska TV: FOX Sports Networks

Florida A&M Stats Insights

The Rattlers shot 38.7% from the field, 3.5% lower than the 42.2% the Bluejays' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Florida A&M had a 4-5 record in games the team collectively shot over 42.2% from the field.

The Rattlers were the 294th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bluejays finished 278th.

The Rattlers averaged 9.8 fewer points per game last year (58.6) than the Bluejays gave up to opponents (68.4).

When it scored more than 68.4 points last season, Florida A&M went 4-1.

Florida A&M Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Florida A&M averaged 2.4 more points per game at home (60.1) than on the road (57.7).

At home, the Rattlers gave up 62.6 points per game, 11.9 fewer points than they allowed away (74.5).

At home, Florida A&M sunk 6.1 treys per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged away (5.6). Florida A&M's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.6%) than on the road (31.2%).

