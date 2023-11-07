How to Watch the Florida A&M vs. Tennessee Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Florida A&M Rattlers play the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 6:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Florida A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network +
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Florida A&M vs. Tennessee 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Rattlers' 59.0 points per game last year were 6.9 fewer points than the 65.9 the Volunteers allowed to opponents.
- When Florida A&M gave up fewer than 77.1 points last season, it went 6-17.
- Last year, the 77.1 points per game the Volunteers scored were 6.1 more points than the Rattlers gave up (71.0).
- When Tennessee totaled more than 71.0 points last season, it went 15-3.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Florida A&M Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Florida
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.