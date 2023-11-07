The Florida A&M Rattlers play the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 6:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Florida A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida A&M vs. Tennessee 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Rattlers' 59.0 points per game last year were 6.9 fewer points than the 65.9 the Volunteers allowed to opponents.
  • When Florida A&M gave up fewer than 77.1 points last season, it went 6-17.
  • Last year, the 77.1 points per game the Volunteers scored were 6.1 more points than the Rattlers gave up (71.0).
  • When Tennessee totaled more than 71.0 points last season, it went 15-3.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida A&M Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena
11/9/2023 @ Middle Tennessee - Murphy Athletic Center
11/13/2023 @ Florida - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.