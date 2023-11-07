The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (0-0) host the Stony Brook Seawolves (0-0) at Carnesecca Arena on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. There is no line set for the game.

St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Carnesecca Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

St. John's (NY) vs Stony Brook Betting Records & Stats

The Red Storm were 14-15-0 against the spread last season.

Stony Brook put together a 13-13-0 ATS record last season.

St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total St. John's (NY) 77.3 140.4 75.2 144.3 152.7 Stony Brook 63.1 140.4 69.1 144.3 136.3

Additional St. John's (NY) vs Stony Brook Insights & Trends

Last year, the Red Storm averaged 8.2 more points per game (77.3) than the Seawolves allowed (69.1).

St. John's (NY) had a 12-10 record against the spread and a 16-8 record overall last season when putting up more than 69.1 points.

The Seawolves scored an average of 63.1 points per game last year, 12.1 fewer points than the 75.2 the Red Storm allowed to opponents.

St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) St. John's (NY) 14-15-0 14-15-0 Stony Brook 13-13-0 8-18-0

St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

St. John's (NY) Stony Brook 11-5 Home Record 7-7 3-8 Away Record 3-13 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.9 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.4 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

