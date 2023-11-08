The Florida Panthers' upcoming game versus the Washington Capitals is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Aleksander Barkov Jr. score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Aleksander Barkov Jr. score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Barkov stats and insights

Barkov has scored in three of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Capitals.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Barkov's shooting percentage is 10.7%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 30 goals in total (three per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Capitals have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

