The Florida Panthers, Aleksander Barkov Jr. among them, play the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, at Capital One Arena. If you're considering a bet on Barkov against the Capitals, we have plenty of info to help.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Panthers vs Capitals Game Info

Barkov Season Stats Insights

Barkov has averaged 19:04 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +7).

In three of 10 games this season, Barkov has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Barkov has a point in seven of 10 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Barkov has an assist in six of 10 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Barkov hits the over on his points over/under is 68.9%, based on the odds.

Barkov has an implied probability of 54.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Barkov Stats vs. the Capitals

On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 30 goals in total (three per game) which ranks sixth.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-11).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 10 Games 3 10 Points 6 3 Goals 2 7 Assists 4

