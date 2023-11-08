Aleksander Barkov Jr. Game Preview: Panthers vs. Capitals - November 8
The Florida Panthers, Aleksander Barkov Jr. among them, play the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, at Capital One Arena. If you're considering a bet on Barkov against the Capitals, we have plenty of info to help.
Aleksander Barkov Jr. vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)
Panthers vs Capitals Game Info
|Panthers vs Capitals Odds/Over/Under
|Panthers vs Capitals Prediction
|Panthers vs Capitals Betting Trends & Stats
|Panthers vs Capitals Player Props
Barkov Season Stats Insights
- Barkov has averaged 19:04 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +7).
- In three of 10 games this season, Barkov has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- Barkov has a point in seven of 10 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.
- Barkov has an assist in six of 10 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.
- The implied probability that Barkov hits the over on his points over/under is 68.9%, based on the odds.
- Barkov has an implied probability of 54.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Barkov Stats vs. the Capitals
- On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 30 goals in total (three per game) which ranks sixth.
- The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-11).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Washington
|10
|Games
|3
|10
|Points
|6
|3
|Goals
|2
|7
|Assists
|4
