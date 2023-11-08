Anton Lundell will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Washington Capitals play at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. Looking to bet on Lundell's props? Here is some information to help you.

Anton Lundell vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Panthers vs Capitals Game Info

Lundell Season Stats Insights

Lundell has averaged 15:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

In one of 11 games this season, Lundell has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Lundell has a point in four games this year through 11 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Lundell has an assist in three of 11 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Lundell hits the over on his points prop total is 47.6%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Lundell has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Lundell Stats vs. the Capitals

On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 30 goals in total (three per game) which ranks sixth.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-11).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 11 Games 3 4 Points 3 1 Goals 1 3 Assists 2

