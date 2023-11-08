Anton Lundell Game Preview: Panthers vs. Capitals - November 8
Anton Lundell will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Washington Capitals play at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. Looking to bet on Lundell's props? Here is some information to help you.
Anton Lundell vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)
Panthers vs Capitals Game Info
Lundell Season Stats Insights
- Lundell has averaged 15:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).
- In one of 11 games this season, Lundell has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.
- Lundell has a point in four games this year through 11 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.
- Lundell has an assist in three of 11 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.
- The implied probability that Lundell hits the over on his points prop total is 47.6%, based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Lundell has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet.
Lundell Stats vs. the Capitals
- On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 30 goals in total (three per game) which ranks sixth.
- The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-11).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Washington
|11
|Games
|3
|4
|Points
|3
|1
|Goals
|1
|3
|Assists
|2
