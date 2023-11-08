Will Carter Verhaeghe score a goal when the Florida Panthers square off against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Carter Verhaeghe score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Verhaeghe stats and insights

In four of 11 games this season, Verhaeghe has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Capitals.

Verhaeghe has picked up two assists on the power play.

Verhaeghe averages 3.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 30 goals in total (three per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Capitals have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.4 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

