Carter Verhaeghe Game Preview: Panthers vs. Capitals - November 8
The Florida Panthers, with Carter Verhaeghe, will be on the ice Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Washington Capitals. Does a bet on Verhaeghe interest you? Our stats and information can help.
Carter Verhaeghe vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)
Verhaeghe Season Stats Insights
- In 11 games this season, Verhaeghe has averaged 18:19 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.
- Verhaeghe has a goal in four of 11 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.
- In six of 11 games this season, Verhaeghe has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.
- Verhaeghe has an assist in two of 11 games this season, with multiple assists in one of those contests.
- The implied probability is 59.8% that Verhaeghe hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 37.7% of Verhaeghe going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Verhaeghe Stats vs. the Capitals
- On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 30 goals in total (three per game) which ranks sixth.
- The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-11).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Washington
|11
|Games
|3
|7
|Points
|5
|4
|Goals
|3
|3
|Assists
|2
