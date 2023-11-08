The Florida Panthers, with Carter Verhaeghe, will be on the ice Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Washington Capitals. Does a bet on Verhaeghe interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Carter Verhaeghe vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Panthers vs Capitals Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Verhaeghe Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Verhaeghe has averaged 18:19 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

Verhaeghe has a goal in four of 11 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In six of 11 games this season, Verhaeghe has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Verhaeghe has an assist in two of 11 games this season, with multiple assists in one of those contests.

The implied probability is 59.8% that Verhaeghe hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37.7% of Verhaeghe going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Verhaeghe Stats vs. the Capitals

On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 30 goals in total (three per game) which ranks sixth.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-11).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 11 Games 3 7 Points 5 4 Goals 3 3 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.