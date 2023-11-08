Can we count on Dmitry Kulikov lighting the lamp when the Florida Panthers clash with the Washington Capitals at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Dmitry Kulikov score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Kulikov stats and insights

  • Kulikov is yet to score through 11 games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Capitals.
  • Kulikov has no points on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have conceded 30 goals in total (three per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.4 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

