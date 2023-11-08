Can we count on Dmitry Kulikov lighting the lamp when the Florida Panthers clash with the Washington Capitals at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Dmitry Kulikov score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Kulikov stats and insights

Kulikov is yet to score through 11 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Capitals.

Kulikov has no points on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 30 goals in total (three per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Capitals have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.4 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

