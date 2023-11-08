Will Eetu Luostarinen light the lamp when the Florida Panthers take on the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Eetu Luostarinen score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Luostarinen stats and insights

Luostarinen is yet to score through 11 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Capitals.

Luostarinen has no points on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 30 goals in total (three per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Capitals have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.4 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

