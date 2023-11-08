Evan Rodrigues Game Preview: Panthers vs. Capitals - November 8
Evan Rodrigues will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Washington Capitals play on Wednesday at Capital One Arena, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. Does a bet on Rodrigues intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Evan Rodrigues vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)
Rodrigues Season Stats Insights
- Rodrigues' plus-minus this season, in 18:13 per game on the ice, is +7.
- Rodrigues has a goal in one of 11 games played this year, and had multiple goals in that game.
- Rodrigues has a point in four of 11 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.
- In four of 11 games this year, Rodrigues has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.
- The implied probability is 53.5% that Rodrigues hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Rodrigues going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.
Rodrigues Stats vs. the Capitals
- On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 30 goals in total (three per game) which ranks sixth.
- The team's -11 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Washington
|11
|Games
|2
|8
|Points
|0
|2
|Goals
|0
|6
|Assists
|0
