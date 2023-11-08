Evan Rodrigues will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Washington Capitals play on Wednesday at Capital One Arena, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. Does a bet on Rodrigues intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Evan Rodrigues vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Panthers vs Capitals Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rodrigues Season Stats Insights

Rodrigues' plus-minus this season, in 18:13 per game on the ice, is +7.

Rodrigues has a goal in one of 11 games played this year, and had multiple goals in that game.

Rodrigues has a point in four of 11 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In four of 11 games this year, Rodrigues has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 53.5% that Rodrigues hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Rodrigues going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rodrigues Stats vs. the Capitals

On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 30 goals in total (three per game) which ranks sixth.

The team's -11 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 11 Games 2 8 Points 0 2 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.