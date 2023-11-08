How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Loyola Chicago on TV or Live Stream - November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The No. 10 Florida Atlantic Owls (0-0) take on the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on Barstool Sports.
Florida Atlantic vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Barstool Sports
How to Watch Other AAC Games
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights
- The Owls shot 46.6% from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 45.1% the Ramblers allowed to opponents.
- Florida Atlantic went 18-1 when it shot better than 45.1% from the field.
- The Ramblers ranked 343rd in rebounding in college basketball, the Owls finished 13th.
- Last year, the Owls put up 77.8 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 72.5 the Ramblers allowed.
- Florida Atlantic went 21-1 last season when scoring more than 72.5 points.
Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison
- Florida Atlantic scored 82.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 6.2 more points than it averaged away from home (75.9).
- When playing at home, the Owls gave up 3.3 fewer points per game (64.2) than when playing on the road (67.5).
- In terms of total three-pointers made, Florida Atlantic performed better in home games last year, making 10.4 per game, compared to 9.9 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 37.7% three-point percentage at home and a 38% clip away from home.
Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Loyola Chicago
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|11/14/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|-
|FAU Arena
|11/18/2023
|Bryant
|-
|FAU Arena
