Wednesday's game at Wintrust Arena has the Florida Atlantic Owls (0-0) squaring off against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 8). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 80-61 victory, heavily favoring Florida Atlantic.

There is no line set for the game.

Florida Atlantic vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: Barstool Sports

Where: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Wintrust Arena

Florida Atlantic vs. Loyola Chicago Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 80, Loyola Chicago 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida Atlantic vs. Loyola Chicago

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida Atlantic (-18.6)

Florida Atlantic (-18.6) Computer Predicted Total: 141.3

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights

Florida Atlantic averaged 77.8 points per game (39th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while giving up 65.3 points per contest (46th-ranked).

The Owls ranked 13th-best in college basketball by grabbing 35.9 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, they ranked 106th in college basketball (30.1 allowed per contest).

Last year Florida Atlantic ranked 81st in college basketball in assists, putting up 14.4 per game.

Last season the Owls committed 11.4 turnovers per game (132nd-ranked in college basketball) and forced 11.8 turnovers per contest (183rd-ranked).

The Owls owned a 36.6% three-point percentage last season (53rd-ranked in college basketball), but they really shined by making 9.6 threes per contest (14th-best).

Florida Atlantic allowed 6.6 three-pointers per game (100th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 32.3% (88th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Florida Atlantic attempted 33.4 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 56% of the shots it took (and 65.4% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 26.3 three-pointers per contest, which were 44% of its shots (and 34.6% of the team's buckets).

