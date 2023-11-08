Florida Atlantic vs. Loyola Chicago: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 8
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (0-0) host the No. 10 Florida Atlantic Owls (0-0) at Wintrust Arena on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Barstool Sports. There is no line set for the game.
Florida Atlantic vs. Loyola Chicago Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Barstool Sports
- Where: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Owls Betting Records & Stats
- In Florida Atlantic's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 19 times.
- The Owls' record against the spread last season was 23-11-0.
- Florida Atlantic put together a 23-11-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 9-19-0 mark of Loyola Chicago.
Florida Atlantic vs. Loyola Chicago Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Loyola Chicago
|67.4
|145.2
|72.5
|137.8
|136.6
|Florida Atlantic
|77.8
|145.2
|65.3
|137.8
|141.6
Additional Florida Atlantic Insights & Trends
- The Owls scored an average of 77.8 points per game last year, 5.3 more points than the 72.5 the Ramblers gave up to opponents.
- Florida Atlantic put together a 13-6 ATS record and a 21-1 overall record last season in games it scored more than 72.5 points.
Florida Atlantic vs. Loyola Chicago Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Loyola Chicago
|9-19-0
|15-13-0
|Florida Atlantic
|23-11-0
|19-15-0
Florida Atlantic vs. Loyola Chicago Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Loyola Chicago
|Florida Atlantic
|6-8
|Home Record
|17-0
|3-8
|Away Record
|11-3
|4-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-5-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-5-0
|71.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.1
|65.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|75.9
|7-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-5-0
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-5-0
