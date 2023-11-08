Will Gustav Forsling Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 8?
Can we count on Gustav Forsling lighting the lamp when the Florida Panthers face off with the Washington Capitals at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Gustav Forsling score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Forsling stats and insights
- Forsling has scored in two of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.
- Forsling has scored one goal on the power play.
- Forsling's shooting percentage is 8.0%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 30 goals in total (three per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.
Panthers vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
