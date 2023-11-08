Gustav Forsling and the Florida Panthers will be in action on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Washington Capitals. There are prop bets for Forsling available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Gustav Forsling vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Panthers vs Capitals Game Info

Forsling Season Stats Insights

Forsling has averaged 24:11 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +6).

Forsling has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 11 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Forsling has registered a point twice this season in 11 games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.

Forsling has yet to put up an assist this year through 11 games.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Forsling goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Forsling has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Forsling Stats vs. the Capitals

On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 30 goals in total (three per game) which ranks sixth.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 11 Games 3 2 Points 2 2 Goals 1 0 Assists 1

