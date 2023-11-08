On Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at FedExForum, the Memphis Grizzlies (1-6) will attempt to stop a three-game home losing skid when taking on the Miami Heat (3-4), airing at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSSUN.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Grizzlies matchup in this article.

Heat vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSUN

BSSE and BSSUN Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Heat vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Heat vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Heat vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Heat average 107.4 points per game (26th in the league) while giving up 111.3 per contest (14th in the NBA). They have a -27 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 3.9 points per game.

The Grizzlies are being outscored by 6.7 points per game, with a -47 scoring differential overall. They put up 108.3 points per game (24th in NBA), and give up 115 per outing (20th in league).

The teams average 215.7 points per game combined, 4.8 fewer than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams surrender 226.3 points per game, 5.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Miami has won just one game against the spread this season.

Memphis has won two games against the spread this season.

Heat and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Heat +3500 +1400 - Grizzlies +4000 +2200 -

