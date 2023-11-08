The Miami Heat (3-4) are slightly favored (by 2.5 points) to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (1-6) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Heat vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSUN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Venue: FedExForum

Heat vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 113 - Grizzlies 108

Heat vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Heat (- 2.5)

Heat (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Heat (-4.1)

Heat (-4.1) Pick OU: Over (218.5)



Over (218.5) Computer Predicted Total: 221.0

The Grizzlies have put together a 2-5-0 ATS record this season compared to the 1-6-0 mark from the Heat.

Miami hasn't covered the spread as a 2.5-point favorite or more this season, while Memphis covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more 100% of the time.

Memphis and its opponents have combined to go over the total in 42.9% of its games this season (three of seven), the same percentage as Miami and its opponents (three of seven).

The Heat have a .750 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (3-1) this season while the Grizzlies have a .000 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (0-2).

Heat Performance Insights

The Heat have found it difficult to put up points this season, ranking fifth-worst in the league with 107.4 points per game. They've done better at the other end, ranking 14th by giving up 111.3 points per contest.

So far this year, Miami is averaging 43.1 boards per game (19th-ranked in NBA) and ceding 45.1 rebounds per contest (19th-ranked).

So far this season, the Heat rank 14th in the league in assists, delivering 26.3 per game.

Miami ranks fourth-best in the NBA by forcing 16.3 turnovers per game. It ranks 14th in the league by averaging 14.1 turnovers per contest.

The Heat are draining 12.4 threes per game (13th-ranked in league). They sport a 38% shooting percentage (ninth-ranked) from beyond the arc.

