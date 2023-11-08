The Memphis Grizzlies (0-1) square off against the Miami Heat (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSE and BSSUN.

Heat vs. Grizzlies Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8

Wednesday, November 8 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSSE, BSSUN

Heat Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo posted 20.4 points, 3.2 assists and 9.2 rebounds last season.

Jimmy Butler put up 22.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists last season, shooting 53.9% from the field.

Tyler Herro recorded 20.1 points, 4.2 assists and 5.4 boards.

Caleb Martin posted 9.6 points, 1.6 assists and 4.8 boards.

Kyle Lowry recorded 11.2 points, 5.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Jaren Jackson Jr. averaged 18.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists last season.

Per game, Desmond Bane collected 21.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He also posted 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks.

Marcus Smart's stats last season included 11.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest. He sank 41.5% of his shots from the floor and 33.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 triples.

Steven Adams collected 8.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He sank 59.7% of his shots from the field.

Xavier Tillman averaged 7.0 points, 5.0 boards and 1.6 assists per contest, plus 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Heat vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Grizzlies Heat 116.9 Points Avg. 109.5 113.0 Points Allowed Avg. 109.8 47.5% Field Goal % 46.0% 35.1% Three Point % 34.4%

